Technische Daten 1299 R Final Edition

Originaltext des geleakten Händlerdokuments:

1299 R Final Edition

Today we will begin a teasing campaign for the 1299 R Final Edition which we will then launch in full detail over the Laguna Seca Moto GP weekend, July 7-9th. However, in order to help you answer questions about this important new model, we have attached for you the technical specs and Q&A. In the meantime, here are some key bits of information:

Price: £34,995

Availability: We anticipate first deliveries will take place in September 2017.

Quantity available: While there is not a stated limit, orders will be supplied on a first come, first served basis and we anticipate there will quickly be a waiting list. We will update you regularly on status of the list and anticipated delivery availability.

Key differences vs 1299 Superleggera; there are details in the attached Q&A, but for simplicity, we have also highlighted some key differences here:

Dry weight 1299 Panigale R Final Edition: 168 KG (1299 Superleggera: 156 KG)

Wet weight no fuel 1299 Panigale R Final Edition: 179 KG (1299 Superleggera: 167 KG)

Kerb weight: 190 KG (1299 Superleggera: 178 KG)

Maximum Power: 209.4 HP @ 11,000 RPM (1299 Superleggera: 215 HP @ 11,000 RPM)

Peak Torque: 104.7 NM @ 9,000 RPM (1299 Superleggera: 108 NM @ 9,000 RPM)

The discrepancy in claimed power between the 1299 Superleggera and 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is due to a change in the method of power measurement (chassis dynamometer for the Superleggera, engine dynamometer for the Final Edition).

The key engine differences between the 1299 Panigale R FE and the 1299 Superleggera are the use of steel cylinder liners, steel fasteners and a die cast crank case in the 1299 Panigale R FE.