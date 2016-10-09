EICMA-Timeline 3: Ausstellerverzeichnis
Aussteller: Wer steht wo?
Das Messegelände in Mailand ist riesig, und selbst wenn die EICMA 2016 nur die Hallen 2, 4, 6, 10, 14 und 18 belegt, will ein Besuch einigermaßen geplant sein. Hier die wichtigsten Aussteller und ihre Standorte auf einen Blick. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
Motorrad-Hersteller auf der EICMA 2016
Aprilia: Halle 10, G70
Benelli: Halle 4, Q50
Beta: Halle 10, G80
BMW: Halle 14, H20
Daelim: Halle 4, Q79
Ducati: Halle 18, G76
Energica: Halle 14, E34
Harley-Davidson: Halle 2, H40
Honda: Halle 4, M67
Husqvarna: Halle 18, M60
Indian: Halle 2, E46
Kawasaki: Halle 6, G50
KTM: Halle 18, M68
Kymco: Halle 6, H20
Mondial: Halle 10, D87
Moto Guzzi: Halle 10, G70
Moto Morini: Halle 6, C06
MV Agusta: Halle 2, S44
Peugeot: Halle 6, C37
Piaggio: Halle 18, C88
Royal Enfield: Halle 4, Q70
Sherco: Halle 14, E18
Suzuki: Halle 4, T66
SWM: Halle 4, O71
Triumph: Halle 14, H36
Vespa: Halle 10, G70
Yamaha: Halle 2, M30
Zubehör- und Bekleidungs-Hersteller auf der EICMA 2016
AGV: Halle 14, M38
Airoh: Halle 18, M76
Akrapovič: Halle 2, O30
Arai: Halle 18, C85
Brembo: Halle 18, G73
Caberg: Halle 4, Q51
Cardo Systems: Halle 2, H10
Castrol: Halle 18, G64
Dainese: Halle 14, M38
Garmin: Halle 2, H10
Germot: Halle 18, E76
Gilles Tooling: Halle 14, I03
Givi: Halle 14, I30
GoPro: Halle 18, A65
Held: Halle 2, Q15
HJC: Halle 2, M44
Liqui Moly: Halle 2, S26
Nolan/X-lite: Halle 14, C46
Öhlins: Halle 2, M43
Parts Europe: Halle 2, S26
Rizoma: Halle 18, G60
Roland Sands Design: Halle 2, S26
Schuberth: Halle 18, C74
Scorpion Sports: Halle 14, C22
Shark: Halle 2, O12
Shoei: Halle 2, Q40
Suomi: Halle 18, C84
SW Motech: Halle 14, C12
TomTom: Halle 4, Q64
Touratech: Halle 14, C28
Wunderlich: Halle 13, C50