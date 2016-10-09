EICMA-Timeline 3: Ausstellerverzeichnis

Aussteller: Wer steht wo?

Das Messegelände in Mailand ist riesig, und selbst wenn die EICMA 2016 nur die Hallen 2, 4, 6, 10, 14 und 18 belegt, will ein Besuch einigermaßen geplant sein. Hier die wichtigsten Aussteller und ihre Standorte auf einen Blick. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.

MEHR ZU

Motorrad-Hersteller auf der EICMA 2016

EICMA-Hallenplan 2016

EICMA 2016: die Hallen im Überblick  

Grafik: www.eicma.it  

Aprilia: Halle 10, G70

Benelli: Halle 4, Q50

Beta: Halle 10, G80

BMW: Halle 14, H20

Daelim: Halle 4, Q79

Ducati: Halle 18, G76

Energica: Halle 14, E34

Harley-Davidson: Halle 2, H40

Honda: Halle 4, M67

Husqvarna: Halle 18, M60

Indian: Halle 2, E46

Kawasaki: Halle 6, G50

KTM: Halle 18, M68

Kymco: Halle 6, H20

Mondial: Halle 10, D87

Moto Guzzi: Halle 10, G70

Moto Morini: Halle 6, C06

MV Agusta: Halle 2, S44

Peugeot: Halle 6, C37

Piaggio: Halle 18, C88

Royal Enfield: Halle 4, Q70

Sherco: Halle 14, E18

Suzuki: Halle 4, T66

SWM: Halle 4, O71

Triumph: Halle 14, H36

Vespa: Halle 10, G70

Yamaha: Halle 2, M30

Zubehör- und Bekleidungs-Hersteller auf der EICMA 2016

AGV: Halle 14, M38

Airoh: Halle 18, M76

Akrapovič: Halle 2, O30

Arai: Halle 18, C85

Brembo: Halle 18, G73

Caberg: Halle 4, Q51

Cardo Systems: Halle 2, H10

Castrol: Halle 18, G64

Dainese: Halle 14, M38

Garmin: Halle 2, H10

Germot: Halle 18, E76

Gilles Tooling: Halle 14, I03

Givi: Halle 14, I30

GoPro: Halle 18, A65

Held: Halle 2, Q15

HJC: Halle 2, M44

Liqui Moly: Halle 2, S26

Nolan/X-lite: Halle 14, C46

Öhlins: Halle 2, M43

Parts Europe: Halle 2, S26

Rizoma: Halle 18, G60

Roland Sands Design: Halle 2, S26

Schuberth: Halle 18, C74

Scorpion Sports: Halle 14, C22

Shark: Halle 2, O12

Shoei: Halle 2, Q40

Suomi: Halle 18, C84

SW Motech: Halle 14, C12

TomTom: Halle 4, Q64

Touratech: Halle 14, C28

Wunderlich: Halle 13, C50

