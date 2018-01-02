Zurück zur Homepage

Bildstrecke: Aprilia RSV4 Factory

Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Bild 1 von 9
Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Die Aprilia RSV4 Factory ist für die Rennstrecke gebaut und wurde nur wegen des Reglements homologisiert.
Bild 2 von 9
Die Aprilia RSV4 Factory ist für die Rennstrecke gebaut und wurde nur wegen des Reglements homologisiert.
Die V4-Aprilia ist zierlich wie eine 600er, besitzt aber die Kraft einer Tausender. Ihr tolles Handling ist derzeit Referenz.
Bild 3 von 9
Die V4-Aprilia ist zierlich wie eine 600er, besitzt aber die Kraft einer Tausender. Ihr tolles Handling ist derzeit Referenz.
Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Bild 4 von 9
Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Aprilia RSV4 Factory. Sogar die Motorposition im Chassis ist veränderbar - sonst ein Privilieg echter Werksrenner.
Bild 5 von 9
Aprilia RSV4 Factory. Sogar die Motorposition im Chassis ist veränderbar - sonst ein Privilieg echter Werksrenner.
Aprilia RSV4 Factory Cockpit
Bild 6 von 9
Aprilia RSV4 Factory Cockpit
Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Bild 7 von 9
Aprilia RSV4 Factory.
Respekt gebührt den Italienern vor allem, weil sie mit dem neuen V4-Motor sofort erfolgreich waren.
Bild 8 von 9
Respekt gebührt den Italienern vor allem, weil sie mit dem neuen V4-Motor sofort erfolgreich waren.
Mehr Bilder
Leichtfüßig und geschmeidig stürzen sich die drei Sportmaschinen Aprilia, Ducati und MV Agusta in die Kurve.
Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Ducati Panigale S und MV Agusta F4 R im Vergleich
Aprilia RSV4 R APRC ABS im Test
Racebike: Aprilia RSV4 Factory APRC
Aprilia RSV4 R Factory APRC ABS.
Foto-Show: Aprilia RSV4 R / Factory ABS im Test
Äußerlich ist der 2013er-Jahrgang der RSV4 lediglich am geänderten Scheinwerfer und einem anderen Schalldämpfer zu erkennen. Motorseitig soll der V4 um vier PS auf 184 zugelegt haben.
Update des Aprilia-Racers RSV4 Factory
Ducati 1199 Panigale S, MV Agusta F4 RR Corsacorte und Aprilia RSV4 Factory APRC. Die Aprilia gewinnt am Ende den italienischen Vergleichstest.
Supersportler: MV Agusta, Aprilia und Ducati
Anzeige