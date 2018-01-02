Zurück zur Homepage

Bildstrecke: 23 Jahre CBR-Geschichte

Honda CBR 600 F 2011, Leistung 102 PS, Preis: ab 8990 Euro.
Honda CBR 600 F (PC 31) 1995-1998 Leistung: 100 PS, Preis 1995: 15990 DM.
Honda CBR 600 RR (PC 40) ab 2007 Leistung: 120 PS, Preis 2007: 10790 Euro.
Honda CBR 600 RR (PC 37) 2005 und 2006, Leistung: 117 PS, Preis 2005: 10340 Euro.
Honda CBR 600 F (PC 35) 1999 und 2000, Leistung: 106 PS, Preis 1999: 16150 DM.
Honda CBR 600 F (PC 19) 1987, Leistung: 85 PS, Preis 1987: 10300 DM.
Honda CBR 600 FS (PC 35) 2001, Leistung: 109 PS, Preis 2001: 18490 DM.
Honda CBR 600 F (PC 25)1991, Leistung: 100 PS, Preis 1991: 13400 DM.
Honda CBR 600 F (PC 23) 1989, Leistung: 93 PS, Preis 1989: 11700 DM.
Honda CBR 600 RR (PC 37) 2003, Leistung: 114 PS, Preis: 10240 Euro.
