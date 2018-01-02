Zurück zur Homepage Bildstrecke: Retro-Cafe-Racer aus Italien --> Bild vergrößern Bild 1 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: verchromter Tank mit klassischem Lederriemen. Bild vergrößern Bild 2 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 3 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 4 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 5 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 6 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Beim Motor handelt es sich um den bekannten 750ccm-V-Zweizylinder der V7 Classic und V7 Café Classic mit 49 PS. Bild vergrößern Bild 7 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Beim Motor handelt es sich um den bekannten 750ccm-V-Zweizylinder der V7 Classic und V7 Café Classic mit 49 PS. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: verchromter Tank. Bild vergrößern Bild 8 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: verchromter Tank. In Italien kostet die V7 Racer 9290 Euro und kann ab sofort bestellt werden. Bild vergrößern Bild 9 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi In Italien kostet die V7 Racer 9290 Euro und kann ab sofort bestellt werden. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 10 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 11 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 12 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 13 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: 40-Millimeter-Gabel von Marzocchi. Bild vergrößern Bild 14 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: 40-Millimeter-Gabel von Marzocchi. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 15 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Wirklich viele Pferdestärken (49 PS) hat die Guzzi V7 Racer zwar nicht, aber dafür sieht sie absolut hinreißend aus. Bild vergrößern Bild 16 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Wirklich viele Pferdestärken (49 PS) hat die Guzzi V7 Racer zwar nicht, aber dafür sieht sie absolut hinreißend aus. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 17 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 18 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 19 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Federbeine von Bitubo. Bild vergrößern Bild 20 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Federbeine von Bitubo. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 21 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 22 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Radnaben in Rot. Bild vergrößern Bild 23 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer: Radnaben in Rot. Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 24 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 25 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Bild vergrößern Bild 26 von 27 © Foto: Moto Guzzi Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Mehr BilderCurtiss Warhawk (2018)Triumph Bonneville Spirit of 59 VerlosungKawasaki Z 900 RS und BMW R nineT im VergleichstestCCM Spitfire Bobber Royal Enfield Thunderbird X (2018)Norton Commando 961 Sport MK II (2018) im TestAnzeige