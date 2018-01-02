Zurück zur Homepage Bildstrecke: Leserwahl Top-10 Kategorie B: Sportler --> Bild vergrößern Bild 1 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 7: KTM 1190 RC8/R Bild vergrößern Bild 2 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 3: Honda CBR 1000 RR (Fireblade) Bild vergrößern Bild 3 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 10: Suzuki GSX-R 1000 MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 2: Aprilia RSV 4 Factory/R Bild vergrößern Bild 4 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 2: Aprilia RSV 4 Factory/R MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 6: BMW HP2 Sport Bild vergrößern Bild 5 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 6: BMW HP2 Sport MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 4: Ducati 1198/S Bild vergrößern Bild 6 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 4: Ducati 1198/S MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 5: Yamaha YZF-R1 Bild vergrößern Bild 7 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 5: Yamaha YZF-R1 MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 9: Ducati Sport 1000 S Bild vergrößern Bild 8 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 9: Ducati Sport 1000 S MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 8: Triumph Daytona 675 Bild vergrößern Bild 9 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 8: Triumph Daytona 675 MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 1: BMW S 1000 RR Bild vergrößern Bild 10 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie B (Sportler) Platz 1: BMW S 1000 RR Mehr BilderFahrt auf der RennstreckeKaufberatung gebrauchte SportmotorräderKTM RC 390 R (2018)Neue Motorräder vom chinesischen Hersteller Motrac (2018)Honda CBR 1000 RR Fireblade (SC77) im 50.000 Kilometer-DauertestErster Ritt auf dem heißen DreizylinderAnzeige