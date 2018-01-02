Zurück zur Homepage Bildstrecke: Leserwahl Top-10 Kategorie D: Trial/Enduros --> Bild vergrößern Bild 1 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 5: BMW F 800 GS Bild vergrößern Bild 2 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 10: Moto Morini Scrambler Bild vergrößern Bild 3 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 3: Ducati Hypermotard 796 MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 9: Aprilia SMV 750 Dorsoduro Bild vergrößern Bild 4 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 9: Aprilia SMV 750 Dorsoduro MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 4: BMW HP2 Megamoto Bild vergrößern Bild 5 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 4: BMW HP2 Megamoto MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 2: KTM 990 Supermoto Bild vergrößern Bild 6 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 2: KTM 990 Supermoto MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 7: KTM 690 SMC Bild vergrößern Bild 7 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 7: KTM 690 SMC MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 8: KTM Adventure R Bild vergrößern Bild 8 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 8: KTM Adventure R MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 1: BMW R 1200 GS Bild vergrößern Bild 9 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 1: BMW R 1200 GS MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 6: Triumph Tiger ABS Bild vergrößern Bild 10 von 11 © Foto: Hersteller MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 6: Triumph Tiger ABS Mehr BilderReifen, Sitzbänke, Auspuff und KofferHonda CRF 1000 L Africa Twin Adventure Sports (2018) im FahrberichtBMW R 80 G/S "Africa Shox" (2018) von Johnston MotoTriumph Tiger 1200 XCA im Top-TestDucati Multistrada 950 im DauertestDucati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro (2018) im TestAnzeige