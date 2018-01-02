Zurück zur Homepage

Bildstrecke: Leserwahl Top-10 Kategorie D: Trial/Enduros

MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 5: BMW F 800 GS
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 10: Moto Morini Scrambler
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 3: Ducati Hypermotard 796
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 9: Aprilia SMV 750 Dorsoduro
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 4: BMW HP2 Megamoto
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 2: KTM 990 Supermoto
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 7: KTM 690 SMC
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 8: KTM Adventure R
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 1: BMW R 1200 GS
MOTORRAD Leserwahl - Kategorie D (Enduros/Supermotos) Platz 6: Triumph Tiger ABS
