Zurück zur Homepage Bildstrecke: Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail --> Bild vergrößern Bild 1 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 2 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 3 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 4 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 5 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 6 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 7 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 8 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 9 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 10 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 11 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 12 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Bild vergrößern Bild 13 von 14 © Foto: HD Neues Einstiegsmodell für die Softtail-Baureihe. Mehr BilderHarley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic und Indian Chief Vintage im TestDer Kern des Harley-FahrensSchwermetall aus Milwaukee für die Saison 2011Anzeige